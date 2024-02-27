Sam Asghari went through a "body transformation" before beginning his career in show business.

The 29-year-old actor - who was briefly married to pop megastar Britney Spears, 42, from 2022 until 2023 - explained that before getting his start in entertainment, he lost a hundred pounds and that is why he has such a passion for fitness today so he combines the two careers.

He told People: "Sports and fitness has always been a big part of my life just because it always opened doors for me. The reason why I even got into the entertainment industry was because of fitness, which goes hand in hand with my career, because I had a transformation many years ago. After high school I lost about a hundred pounds."

The 'Hot Seat' star has three million followers on Instagram and explained that he wants to use his large platform to help and inspire others when it comes to meeting their health and fitness goals.

He said: "I figure that if I can use my platform and inspire people to live a healthy lifestyle, that way — whatever their goals are, their lifestyle is — the healthier you are, the better you're able to take care of your family, the better you're [able] to be there for your kids. Just in general, it's a super important thing.

" I decide to apply more discipline, or I [want] to stay at a certain shape, I can. I don't need to be extremely in shape, then I can relax. You also have to [have] balance."

Towards the end of last year, it was claimed that Sam and Britney had resolved their differences and their relationship is amicable once again as they worked on finalising the terms of their divorce.

Sources told TMZ the fitness trainer is currently living in a Los Angeles apartment, which Britney is paying $10,000 a month for, and the 'Toxic' hitmaker is preparing to hand over a "low six-figure" sum to settle their split, with speculation Sam's lawyer was set to contest their pre-nuptial agreement failing to come to fruition.

The 'Baby One More Time' hitmaker - who was initially married to childhood friend Jason Alexander for a period of 55 hours in early 2004 but went on to have sons Sean, 18, and 17-year-old Jayden with second husband Kevin Federline - met Sam on the set of her 2016 music video 'Slumber Party' and the pair dated for just under six years.