Tom Sandoval has blocked Ariana Madix's efforts to sell their Los Angeles home.

The 40-year-old star split from Ariana after his affair with Rachel Leviss - but he's now stopped Ariana from selling their shared home, saying in court documents that she "fails to state sufficient facts to state a cause of action" against him.

In the court documents - which have been obtained by PEOPLE - Tom has insisted that a partition of their shared home should not be granted, observing that Ariana has "failed to mitigate whatever damages" she feels she's suffered.

What's more, Tom has accused his ex-girlfriend of not acting "reasonably and in good faith" when she filed the lawsuit.

The former couple bought the property for $2.075 million in 2019.

Earlier this month, Ariana revealed that she isn't ready to forgive Tom for his cheating scandal.

The 38-year-old star accused her ex-partner of refusing to accept responsibility for his actions.

Ariana said on 'Vanderpump Rules': "He still will not take responsibility for what he did. So ease up?! I'm not gonna be like, 'Hey everybody, it's me Ariana on my Instagram Story, if you guys could just like, be nice to my ex-boyfriend who did all these things...' that's not happening."

Tom has spoken openly about his mental health struggles over the last year.

And while Ariana has some sympathy for her ex-boyfriend, she also believes he only has himself to blame.

She said: "I can understand that he has had some thoughts and some feelings, but those thoughts and those feelings are based on a situation he created."

By contrast, Rachel previously took to social media to apologise to Ariana.

The TV star wrote on Instagram: "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. (sic)"