Bindi Irwin has urged her mother to let her brother Robert "live his life" after his split from Rorie Buckey.

The 20-year-old star - whose father was Crocodile Hunter legend Steve Irwin - recently split from Heath Ledger's niece Rorie after almost two years of dating, and his sister Bindi, 25, has told their mum Terri, 59, to let him find his own way.

A source told Woman's Day magazine: "Bindi supported Robert knowing what she's been through years earlier when she was first dating Chandler and will have told her mum to let him live his life and trust that if he needs them he'll reach out, and that goes for the break-up too - he needs to deal with it in his own way."

The advice hasn't been made "in a bad way", but rather because Robert has been "adamant" that he wants to make his own decisions.

The insider added: "Robert has very much become his own person, and while he's always been strongly supported by his mum Terri and Bindi, he was adamant from the beginning with Rorie that he wasn't going to be influenced by anyone.

"Robert didn't want Terri involved from the get-go, but not in a bad way - he wanted to work out for himself if Rorie was The One, and has shared with friends he finally feels like he is kicking huge goals when it comes to figuring life out all on his own."

Robert and Rorie announced their breakup earlier this month in a joint statement, as they confirmed their decision to go their "separate ways".

They said: "We wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways but profoundly appreciate all the time spent together and wish one another all the very best into the future."

Back in November, Robert and Bindi remembered their late dad on Australia Zoo's Steve Irwin Day on November 15, which is held every year to recognise his "passion for wildlife and commitment to conversation".

Bindi shared a photo of her as a child resting her head on his shoulder, and wrote on Instagram: "To the world, he will be remembered as the greatest Wildlife Warrior. To our family, he will be remembered as our world."

Her brother Robert posted a video of Steve opening up on his own conservation work, adding that he wanted people to remember him for his "passion and enthusiasm".