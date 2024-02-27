Denis Villeneuve deliberately kept Anya Taylor-Joy's cameo appearance in 'Dune: Part Two' under wraps.

The 27-year-old actress confirmed online speculation that she features in the sci-fi blockbuster when she appeared on the red carpet at the movie's premiere in London earlier this month and the director revealed that he wanted it to be a shock for audiences.

Denis told The Hollywood Reporter at the picture's New York premiere on Sunday (25.02.24): "I think that Hollywood is the most gossipy town on earth and I wanted, as an experiment, to see how long we could keep a secret.

"We did it. It was a special unit, we went to Africa to shoot with Anya under super-secrecy. I just loved the idea to keep something a surprise for the audience until the very end; it was like a gift I wanted to keep for the fans."

Villeneuve revealed that he is already in the process of working on a third 'Dune' film and is currently writing the screenplay for the movie.

The 56-year-old filmmaker said: "I agreed to make 'Part One' and 'Part Two' back to back and now I think I will need to digest this experience and I want to come back with a strong screenplay. It's almost done but it needs work, a bit, now."

Anya walked the red carpet with cast members Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya in London but was coy when quizzed if she appears in the picture.

She told Warner Bros. UK: "You’ll have to see the film."

The 'Queen's Gambit' star added: "Having seen it, this is probably one of the best movies I’ve seen in my entire life. Genuinely, Denis has killed it, it’s incredible.

"This is a dream come true, you know? The books are incredible but with this cast and with Denis, it doesn’t get any better than that."