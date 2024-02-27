Elon Musk slammed Microsoft for not letting him use his new PC laptop without having a Microsoft account.

His own site X's Community Notes feature added some readers context to explain to the billionaire tech mogul that there is a workaround to still use his PC without having an account.

Musk wrote on his micro-blogging site (formerly Twitter): “Just bought a new PC laptop and it won’t let me use it unless I create a Microsoft account, which also means giving their AI access to my computer. This is messed up. There used to be an option to skip signing into or creating a Microsoft account. Are you seeing this too?"

When someone gave him a shortcut to bypass creating an account, he initially replied: "Doesn't work. That just reboots the computer and takes me back to the "Signup for Microsoft to continue" screen."

Aaron Slodov (@aphysicist) explained that it should then "reboot" and let him skip the account creation whilst apologising to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Musk was then able to use his computer.

He replied: "Finally got through it, thanks.

"Laptop automatically connected to a local WiFi that didn't have a password without asking. Was able to skip once I deselected that."

He went on to say that he sent Nadella a text for "technical support".