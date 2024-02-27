Microsoft Copilot can now help you create designs, plan a next vacation, learn to cook, or create a custom workout plan.

Jordi Ribas, CVP, Head of Engineering and Product for Copilot and Bing, has revealed the tech giant has rolled out new customisations of their Microsoft Copilot, powered by GPT-4, a language model developed by OpenAI, that will assist the user in various tasks.

Soon, users will even be able to create their own GPTs.

Ribas posted to X/Twitter: "We've rolled out a few Copilot GPTs in Microsoft Copilot. They can help create designs, plan your next vacation, learn to cook a new recipe, or create a custom workout plan. GPTs leverage contextual instructions in the prompt and domain info as part of the grounding (RAG) data."