Dame Joanna Lumley struggles to understand the current "obsession" with expensive fashions.

The 77-year-old actress started her career as a model in the 1960s before landing the role of glamorous spy Purdy in 'The New Avengers' and explained that she still wants to live in those days because the idea of using fashion to show off wealth is "alien" to her.

She told the Radio Times: "When I came to London in the Swinging Sixties, money was considered very vulgar. You never talked about it!

“If anybody did have money, they’d quietly pay for things. If you didn’t, you’d hold your head high, be entertaining and look good.

“The [current] obsession with money and rich lists - showing how much you’ve spent on things by having Chanel written on your clothes - is alien to me. I still have Sixties dreams in my head."

Meanwhile, Joanna - who is best known for starring as boozy fashion editor Patsy Stone in the classic BBC sitcom 'Absolutely Fabulous - recently revealed that when it comes to doing her makeup, she just has a "rough" approach to it all and often finds that she has put "too much" on to begin with, although she is always keen to try new oils and other remedies for her skin.

She told Yours Magazine: "I tend to put on too much makeup! I lash it on, mainly because I can't see what I am doing! I just think 'Eyebrows go roughly here, put more mouth on!' So, if I look a bit overdone that's why! "Whatever it is, I have a go.

"But I'm a great believer in oils of all kinds; there's almost no oil I won't put on my skin!"