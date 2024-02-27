Mindy Kaling reveals her beauty routine

Published
2024/02/27 09:15 (GMT)

Mindy Kaling uses rice powder to benefit her skin.

The 44-year-old actress has a whole routine early on in the morning and amongst other things uses the skin powder, which is thought to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant substances that help prevent skin aging.

She told WSJ: "I’ll put on Lion Pose Ghost-Buster sunscreen if I’m doing a hike. [Kaling is a Lion Pose investor.] In the shower, I’ll use the Tatcha rice powder exfoliant for oily skin, then I follow it up with Dr. Sarmela Sunder [Sunder Skincare] acne face wash. I’ll hop out of the shower, do the La Mer oil-absorbing toner.

"I’ll do some kind of vitamin C, I’ve been using the Isdin vitamin C [ampoules]. I splurged on them on Black Friday. Then I follow that up with a Dr. Sunder moisturizer. "

The former 'Office' star - who has Katherine, six, and three-year-old Spencer from a previous relationship - also revealed that it is "exciting" if she can sleep until 6am and doesn't enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning even though she loves the "ritual" of making the caffeine staple.

She said: "If I can sleep until 6 a.m., I’m very excited. But what has been happening recently is that I’ll get up between 3:15 and 4:15 a.m. and then just sit there with my worries until I hear my kids stirring. One of the most off-putting things about me is that I don’t drink coffee. I love the ritual of it and I love beautiful cappuccino art, so I really do feel excluded from a big part of culture. I think people are suspicious of it, and I would be, too."

