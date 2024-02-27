‘Until Dawn’ developer Supermassive Games is due to lay off around 90 staff members.

The studio, which produced the Rami Malek-starring horror game, announced that it would be downsizing its numbers with "deep regret" to ensure the "continued sustainability of the company".

Supermassive Games said in a statement: "It’s no secret that the games industry is currently facing significant challenges, and unfortunately we aren’t immune to this.

"After much deliberation and with deep regret, we are therefore undertaking a reorganisation of Supermassive Games.

"As a result, we are entering into a period of consultation, which we anticipate will result in the loss of some of our colleagues."

The developer continued: "This is not a decision that’s been taken lightly, with many efforts made to avoid this outcome.

"We are all too aware of how unsettling and difficult this process is going to be for all of our employees and will be working closely with all those involved to ensure the process is conducted as respectfully and compassionately as possible.

"We’re committed to focusing our efforts on our core strengths and upcoming titles to ensure the continued sustainability of the company."

Supermassive was founded in 2008 and made a name for itself with the 2015 game 'Until Dawn', which proved popular for PS4 gamers and is set to be remade for PC and PS5. It has continued in the horror genre with the Dark Pictures Anthology series.

The job cuts are further evidence of the troubles faced by the gaming industry as thousands of staff at various companies have been laid off over the past 18 months.