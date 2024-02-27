‘WWE 2K24’ is set to get 25 new wrestlers in upcoming DLCs.

The sports game, which is developed by Visual Concepts, is due to be released next month, and has already promised an impressive amount of post-launch content.

‘WWE 2K24’ is set to receive five DLC packs releasing between May and November, which will include some fan-favourite fighters, as well as additional content, like the MyRISE Mega-Boost pack, Co-Host Manager and Superstar Cards, all of which can alter gameplay.

The ‘ECW Punk Pack’ - which releases in May - will add the likes of CM Punk, Bubba Ray Duddly and Sandman to the game, whilst June’s ‘Post Malone and Friends Pack’ includes rapper Post Malone, Sensational Sherri, Mosh and Thrasher.

Then, in July, the ‘Pat McAfee Show’ pack will bring Pat McAfee to the title, as well as playable co-hosts.

August will see the release of the ‘Global Superstars Pack’, in which gamers will be able to play as fighters like Dragon Lee, Nia Jax and Carlito, whilst November’s ‘WCW Pack’ adds iconic athletes such as Diamond Dallas Page, Mr. Perfect and The Iron Sheik.

All of the DLCs can either be purchased through the Season Pass, or will be automatically included in the ‘WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition’ and the ‘Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition’ of the game.

‘WWE 2K24’ will be playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, with a launch date of 5 March in the U.S. and select territories, followed by a global release on 8 March.