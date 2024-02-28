Josh Brolin has blasted trolls for accusing him of wanting to “make out” with Timothée Chalamet.

The 56-year-old acting veteran stars with the 28-year-old French actor in ‘Dune: Part Two’, and keyboard warriors started to accuse him of having romantic feelings for Timothée after he wrote poetry about the star in his new behind-the-scenes book ‘Dune: Exposures’.

He said on ‘Good Morning America’ about the online chatter: “Yeah... you know, that’s gotten out of control.

“You know what, when you’re an older actor, OK, and you’re looking at new, great younger talent, I get excited.

“So you're sitting there and you see Florence Pugh, or you’re seeing Zendaya, or you’re seeing Timothée, and I get excited.

“Especially people who work hard.

“So I'm sitting there writing and I don’t have a scene that day, and I’m writing these nice things and then the Internet grabs a hold of it and thinks I want to make out with Timothée or whatever.”

Josh added: “It makes no sense. It says more about (the trolls) than it does about me.”

The actor’s book ‘Dune: Exposures’ is a collection of hundreds of “intimate, evocative photographs” taken by the film’s director of photography Greig Fraser, 48, on the sets of ‘Dune: Part One’ and its new sequel – combined with poetic musings from Josh.

Josh, who also starred with Timothée in ‘Dune: Part One’, reprises his role of Warmaster Gurney Halleck in ‘Dune: Part Two’, which is set for release on 1 March.

Josh hit back at trolls after his former wrestler co-star Dave Bautista, 55, told People he has a “man crush” on the actor.

He said: “God, I have a man crush, a huge man crush on Josh Brolin.

“I love him as a performer, as a human being.”