Drew Barrymore's young daughter used her mother's 'Playboy' cover to win an argument.

The 'Charlie's Angels' actress - who has children Olive, 11, and Frankie, nine, with her ex husband Will Kopelman - admitted one of her daughters brought up one of the star's 1995 career move to plead her case for her own fashion choices.

Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', the host said: "My daughter wants to wear a crop top. I'll say 'no,' and she'll go, 'You were on the cover of Playboy.' "

Her guest on the episode was Christina Aguilera - who has son Max, 16, with ex-husband Jordan Bartman and nine-year-old daughter Summer with her fiance Matthew Rutler - admitted she can definitely relate to the conversation.

She replied: "I love that she said that, though. Well, I knew it was coming the day I wore chaps.

"I'm like, 'One day, I know I'm going to be like…' Cause my daughter wants to wear a crop top, too.

"And I'm just like, 'Can we just pull it down?' I see myself doing that."

The 'Dirrty' hitmaker - who famously wore the chaps for the song's 2002 music video - noted the importance of communication, and realising that some people "have good intentions and bad intentions".

She added: "I don't want to scare her in one way and be terrified of the world and that everybody's a bad person because they're not.

"But also, I think it's important for her to have a strong sense of self but also to be very empowered with her body and eventually will be her sexuality. So I want her to just really know herself first."

She noted how herself and Drew were simply "expressing" themselves with the chaps and Playboy cover.

She explained: "We didn't do it for someone else. And then there's so many labels and judgments saying like, 'Oh, you're doing it for a guy.'

"No, you're making it about that narrative in your own head... It's empowering being a female and embracing your body and everything that makes you feel good or womanly.

"However that is for yourself to be able to embrace that."

Reflecting on the cover shoot, Drew added: "I loved every minute of it."