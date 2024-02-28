Apple has reportedly cancelled their plans to produce self-driving electric cars.

The tech giant had launched an research and development project focussing on the new transport in 2018 but now, six years on, Bloomberg has claimed that the whole venture has been cancelled in what has been called a "smart" decision by tech experts.

Ray Wang, founder and chief executive of Silicon Valley-based consultancy Constellation Research told the BBC: "This is a smart and long awaited decision. The market demand for EVs is not there and AI is where all the action is."

Meanwhile, it is thought that when it comes to the brand's line of AI smartphones, they will exceed sales of more than 100 million units over the course of the coming year.

senior analyst, Ivan Lam added: "Preliminary data suggests shipments of generative AI smartphones will exceed 100 million units in 2024."

In 2020, TFI’s Ming- Chi Kuo claimed that if the cars would ever surface at all, he did not think it would be until at least 2020.

He said: "If Apple car wants to succeed in the future, the key success factor is big data/AI, not hardware. One of our biggest concerns about Apple Research 27 December 2020 2 Apple car is that when Apple car is launched, the current self-driving car brands will have accumulated at least five years of big data and be conducive to deep learning/AI. How does Apple, a latecomer, overcome this lagging gap?"