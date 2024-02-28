Staff at Google have been "working around the clock" to resolve the issue brought about by their AI project.

Gemini, a chatbot based on the company’s most advanced AI technology, was launched last week and blocked user's requests for depictions of white people but in a staff email from Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai that was seen by the WSJ, he has claimed that not AI will be "perfect" at this early stage and they are preparing to review the incident.

He wrote: "We’ve always sought to give users helpful, accurate, and unbiased information in our products. That’s why people trust them. This has to be our approach for all our products, including our emerging AI products.

"No AI is perfect, especially at this emerging stage of the industry’s development, but we know the bar is high for us and we will keep at it for however long it takes. And we’ll review what happened and make sure we fix it at scale."

The note then promised a “clear set of actions” to resolve the issue, including structural changes, refreshed product guidelines, technical recommendations, better evaluations and red-teaming