'Queer Eye' star Bobby Berk is to be replace by Rachel Zoe's former styling associate Jeremiah Brent.

Bosses behind the hit Netflix series have been searching for a new member of the Fab Five following the interior design expert's decision to quit after eight seasons - and they have now revealed Jeremiah will be brought in to appear alongside Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France in series nine.

The interior designer will take over from Berk for the new episodes which are going to be set in Las Vegas with the new recruit looking after the home makeover part of the show.

Production on the new series starts in Sin City this spring.

Jeremiah previously worked with celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe on 'The Rachel Zoe Project' while he also hosted 'Home Made Simple' for the 'Oprah Winfrey Network' and added his expertise to Netflix's 'Say I Do'.

He has also worked on a number of TV projects with his husband, fellow design expert Nate Berkus.

Bobby announced his decision to leave 'Queer Eye' last year and it sparked rumours his exit may be linked to a falling out with co-star Tan France after he unfollowed the fashion guru on Instagram, but the interiors expert has since insisted the issues between them had nothing to do with his decision to leave.

He told Vanity Fair: "There was a situation, and that's between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing - and nothing romantic, just to clarify that.

"Should I have unfollowed Tan? No. Maybe I should have just muted him. But that day, I was angry, and that's the end of it. We became like siblings, and siblings are always going to fight."

He insisted the pair have already taken steps to mend the rift and he expects they will be back on good terms very soon.

Bobby also dismissed another rumour which suggested he quit because he was expected to do more work than his co-stars. He added: "You will have never found me quoted as saying that I have the most important job and I do the most work. All five of us are of equal importance ... I'm leaving something that is a huge part of my life. Even though it's my decision, it still wasn't an easy one."