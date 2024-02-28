Tom Daley says Dustin Lance Black's 2023 assault trial took away their "sense of safety in the justice system".

The 29-year-old Olympic diver has written an open letter of support to his "resilient" husband after the 'Milk' screenwriter opened up about the hell he went through after he was accused of lashing out at BBC presenter Teddy Edwardes at a London nightclub in August with Tom admitting the case - which collapsed mid-trial - put them through "some of the worst months of our lives".

In an emotional note posted on Instagram, Tom wrote: "They say time and distance is a great healer and to a certain extent it is. Seeing all your lovely comments last night to Lance and myself was a comfort, yet at the same time I can't shake the feeling that this should never have happened.

"To be violently attacked, then blamed, dragged through a court process, having evidence lost, stories changed all for a judge to see the lies for exactly what they were and dismiss the case immediately, has been hugely draining for us as a family.

"To believe so inherently in a justice process that then took us through some of the worst months of our lives has been really hard and took away a sense of safety in the justice system. Stress that has no doubt slowed Lance's ability to heal from his head injury."

The athlete went on to add: "This unjust course of action has been of course, hardest and most damaging for Lance, whose resilience astonishes me. You continue to be the best Dad to our two children and your support for my return to diving has been amazing! ... Lance, I love you!"

Black, 49, was alleged to have grabbed Edwardes' wrist "very hard", spilling a drink over her, while the TV presenter, 33, received a police caution for punching the writer in the back of the head following the row.

However, the judge overseeing Black's trial pointed out contradictions in Edwardes' evidence and declared CCTV footage of the alleged incident did not show an assault against her.

The case was then dismissed and Black has since insisted he wants the Crown to say sorry for taking him to court, telling the Guardian newspaper: "I hope I never experience injustice that deep and damaging again in my life ... Listen, I never even had to testify.

"The prosecution’s evidence exonerated me. That is a malicious prosecution ... I think that the crown, the government owes me an apology. And I have not received it. I think they also owe me a lot of money."