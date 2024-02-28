JoJo Siwa has already named her future children.

The 20-year-old star- who is currently single but in recent years has dated Kylie Prew and Avery Cyrus - was sporting a set of fake tattoos on her arm and revealed that she has dedicated two of them to her future children, noting that she hopes to have one little girl named Freddie and twin boys named Freddie and Eddie as she joked that she already has a sperm donor ready.

She told Access Hollywood: "I have two tattoos dedicated to them, one dedicated to my baby girl Freddie and one dedicated to my twin boys Eddie and Teddie - I already have a sperm donor lined up. These tattoos are so real...in my imagination. I change them out every two weeks."

The former 'Dance Moms' star previously explained that she "cannot wait" to become a parent and is looking forward to having "so many babies" although she is aware that it will be a "bigger process" for her than most because of her sexual orientation.

Speaking to Raven-Symone and her wife Miranda Maday on their podcast 'The Best Podcast Ever', she said: "On the personal side of my life, since I was 12, I cannot wait to be a mom. I cannot wait to have babies.

"I want to have so many!

"I can't wait! I feel like I'll have kids pretty early.

"But obviously, me having kids is a lot bigger process."

Asked if she wants to carry her babies, rather than adopt or use a surrogate, JoJo confirmed: "I do."

But first, the 'Dancing With the Stars' runner-up has a major career goal she wants to hit, performing the Super Bowl halftime show.

Discussing her dreams, she said: "My dream, dream, dream, dream is the Super Bowl, to do the halftime performance. When I do that, then I'll retire and have babies."