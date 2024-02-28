Angela Bassett hopes that her work ethic rubs off on her children.

The 65-year-old actress has twins Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance, 18, with husband Courtney B. Vance and explained that after "achieving her dreams" through her Hollywood career, she hopes that her children will see that "hard work" pays off in the end.

She told this week's edition of People: "I've always been a hard worker. You have to know what to say no to as well as what to say yes to. And during this time, a lot of things have been worthy of me saying yes to. But also I hope that what will come out of that is that they see a mama, a woman, a black woman achieving her dreams, having success. They’ll see that hard work pays off. And they’ll be about that life for themselves."

The 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' star - who was given an Academy Honorary Award after receiving two Oscar nominations throughout her time on screen - added that she always tries fo "find the good" in life and despite being "overwhelmed" for all the success she is having this late in life, has learned to just "breath" through it all and take it for what it is.

She said: "One of the things that always that I say to myself and to my kids is, ‘Find the good and praise it'. The fact that it’s happening all at the same time, it can be a little overwhelming unless you just breathe through it and remember to be grateful. For all of it. For what you prayed for, what you worked for, for what you dreamed of."