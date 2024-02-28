Richard Lewis has died at the age of 76.

The stand-up comedian - who was also known for playing a fictionalised version of himself on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' - passed away on Tuesday (27.02.24) night at his home in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack, his publicist Jeff Abraham has confirmed.

He added in a statement to Deadline: “His wife, Joyce Lapinsky, thanks everyone for all the love, friendship and support and asks for privacy at this time."

The confirmation from Richard's publicist came after Bette Midler first broke the news of his death.

She wrote on X: "On a sad note, the great Richard Lewis has died."

Richard began his comedy career in New York and Los Angeles in the late 1970s and rapidly became a late-night TV favourite on shows including 'The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson'.

Last year, he announced his retirement from stand-up after being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.

He told fans he had experienced a "rocky time" he's had over the last three-and-a-half years, which included four consecutive surgeries on his back, shoulder, and hip, and being told he had the progressive condition two years ago after seeking help when he "started walking a little stiffly" and "shuffling" his feet.

He said in a video shared to X: "Here's really what happened. Three and half years ago I was in the middle of a tour and I finally ended it with a show. I said, 'You know I'm at the top of my game, after 15 years almost I'm going to call it quits,' and I felt great about that and then out of the blue the s*** hit the fan. I had four surgeries back to back to back to back, it was incredible, I couldn't believe it, it was bad luck, but that's life...

"I went to a neurologist and they gave me a brain scan and I was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and that was about two years ago.

“I got it late in life, and they say you progress very slowly if at all.

“I just wanted you to know that that’s where it’s been at.

"I’m finished with stand-up, I’m just focusing on writing and acting. I have Parkinson’s disease but I’m under a doctor’s care and everything is cool.”