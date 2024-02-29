Kyle Richards as reiterated that she would consider dating a woman amid her marital woes with her husband.

The 55-year-old star separated from 53-year-old businessman Mauricio Umansky - the father of her daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and 15-year-old Portia - in July after almost three decades of marriage and she has insisted she would be open to having a relationship with someone of the same sex.

Speaking on Part 1 of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 13 reunion, she said: "I have changed.

"I grew up [where] everything had to be by the book and everything your mom teaches you that's what you have to think and believe."

She added of dating a woman: "This last year and a half I have changed. I don't know what the future holds, so why wouldn't I say maybe?"

On the show, Kyle asked her co-stars if they would consider "dating a woman" during lunch.

Dorit Kemsley almost spat out her wine at the question, but Crystal Kung Minkoff turned the question back on her friend, who simply nodded and said: "Yeah."

Kyle and country star Morgan Wade have been subjected to romance rumours after their friendship blossomed when they forged a connection on social media.

The 'Halloween Kills' actress even tattooed her initial on Morgan's arm in scenes aired on the show, and she claimed her estranged husband wasn't fazed by her actions.

She told Us Weekly magazine: "He likes Morgan a lot. We've gone to her shows [as a] family. What they didn't show [in that scene] was me saying, 'I'm going to do a tattoo on you,' and her saying, 'You can, I don't care.' I was drawing flowers, a pumpkin, but I can't draw to save my life, so that's why I ended up just doing a K."

But the pair have denied any speculation they are dating.

Speaking in a joint Instagram video to deny the romance rumour, Morgan explained: "I've done several music videos and every time there's someone in it they always assume we're dating or something's going on. If you go on the Internet, you'll see people are obsessed with us being friends."

It comes after she admitted “there's a big chance" her marriage won't survive.