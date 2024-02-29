Xpanceo has unveiled a range of four smart contact lenses.

The computer company's prototypes could become real products in the future, and include a biosensing lens, a holographic smart contact lens, a transparent electronics lens and a nanoparticle-infused lens for super vision.

Xpanceo has claimed each lens is as thin as traditional contacts, and they all come with their own capabilities.

For example, the holographic lens essentially channels mixed reality (XR).

Meanwhile, the biosensing lens could be used to measure eye pressure and even help detect potential glaucoma issues.

The company told Tech Radar that while development is almost complete on "all the basic components" of the lenses, they still need to work on a neuro interface, as well as various AR elements.

And the they confessed taht, so far, no one has put any version of the lenses in their eyes.

They explained: "Our lens is a medical device, and we are currently in the process of pre-submission for FDA approval for medical testing."

However, they think it's possible they could start "final tests" as soon as 2026.