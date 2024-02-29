Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile launching worldwide on March 21

'Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile' is launching worldwide on March 21, 2024.

The free-to-play title - which is a follow-up to 'Call of Duty: Mobile' - is finally coming to iOS and Android after being delayed.

A blog update read: "With that, the time has come, and we’re excited to announce that this world-class, free-to-play Call of Duty title will be available worldwide on March 21st, 2024, on both iOS and Android. Two large-scale maps are available at launch; deploy to the fan-favorite Verdansk and Rebirth Island or hit up a variety of Multiplayer maps – like Shipment and Shoot House – and modes, and play how you want with deep control and accessibility options, plus shared progression where you can level up weapons, XP and more with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone, uniting players from across the Call of Duty franchise together in a new way for the first time."

The post also revealed that the game has surpassed a whopping 50 million pre-registrations.

Those who pre-order the game, will unlock The Ghost “Condemned” Operator Skin, The M4 “Archfiend” and X12 “Prince of Hell” Weapon Blueprints, The “Foe's Flame” Vinyl, and The “Dark Familiar” Emblem.

