Adobe is creating a new AI music tool which is capable of making background tracks.

The company is referring to the technology as Project Music GenAI, while the experimental generative AI programme is yet to have an official name.

In a press release, the company said the tool will allow "creators to generate music from text prompts, and then have fine-grained control to edit that audio for their precise needs".

Nicholas Bryan, Senior Research Scientist at Adobe Research, helped create the technologies, and he described AI as a "co-creator".

He explained in a statement: "With Project Music GenAI Control, generative AI becomes your co-creator.

"It helps people craft music for their projects, whether they’re broadcasters, or podcasters, or anyone else who needs audio that’s just the right mood, tone, and length."

Adobe has vowed to make sure all its technology is "eveloped in line with our AI ethics principles of accountability, responsibility, and transparency".

The tool works by starting with a text prompt, such as "powerful rock", "sad jazz" or "happy dance" to generat some music, while "fine grained editing is integrated directly into the workflow".

It's said users can change their generated audio by adjusting tempo, structure "and repeating patters of a pease of music", as well as deciding "when to increase and decrease the audio's intensity".

Other options include extending the length of a clip, remixing a specific section, or generating a "seamlessly repetable loop".

Bryan added: "One of the exciting things about these new tools is that they aren’t just about generating audio — they’re taking it to the level of Photoshop by giving creatives the same kind of deep control to shape, tweak, and edit their audio.

"It’s a kind of pixel-level control for music."