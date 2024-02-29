EA has axed Respawn's 'Star Wars' first-person shooter game.

The anticipated title was one of three 'Star Wars' games announced by Respawn and was announced back in 20 22.

It has instead decided to focus on 'Star Wars Jedi 3' and new projects.

EA Entertainment president Laura Miele announced this week: “Respawn’s unique ability to connect with players and create exceptional game experiences is unrivaled in entertainment.

“As we’ve looked at Respawn’s portfolio over the last few months, what’s clear is the games our players are most excited about are Jedi and Respawn’s rich library of owned brands.

“Knowing this, we have decided to pivot away from early development on a Star Wars FPS Action game to focus our efforts on new projects based on our owned brands while providing support for existing games.

“It’s always hard to walk away from a project, and this decision is not a reflection of the team’s talent, tenacity, or passion they have for the game. Giving fans the next instalments of the iconic franchises they want is the definition of blockbuster storytelling and the right place to focus.”

The news comes as it was announced that EA is laying off almost 700 staff members.