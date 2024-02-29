Melissa Joan Hart feels like a "veteran" of show business.

The 47-year-old actress shot to fame as a teenager when she took on the title role in 'Clarissa Explains It All' and went on to star in the supernatural sitcom 'Sabrina, the Teenage Witch' but admitted that while she doesn't think anyone ever feels as if they necessarily "belong" in the business, she has learned to understand the "shorthand" of it after more than 20 years.

Speaking on her 'What Women Binge' podcast, she said: "There's always a level of impostor syndrome every time you walk on a set. You just have to get through those first-day jitters, meet a few people and get through certain scenes that you're not looking forward to so I don't feel like you ever really feel like you belong in the industry but now I do feel like a veteran.

"I know the shorthand, I know there's a whole different vocabulary. I can talk to the old-school dudes and I've done it in the UK, Australia, Italy and Canada so I feel like I get their language too."

Melissa finished her run as Sabrina in 2002 after seven seasons and landed her third sitcom lead in 'Melissa and Joey' alongside Joey Lawrence in 2010 but doesn't think that the show - which focused on a local politician who hires a former businessman to look after her children - will ever return following its cancellation almost a decade ago even though it was her "favourite" one to work on.

She said: "The show ended in like 2015...I don't think there will be any more. The network doesn't even exist anymore. ABC Family is gone. I don't even know who owns it anymore...I guess it's a Disney entity but they don't tend to reboot stuff like that.

"I think it's having a resurgence because it's back on streamers or it's hitting on streamers. But I love it. It's my favourite to do and watch because it's funny.

"I mean, the other ones are funny and they're smart but that was laugh-out-loud and it was a little bit more grown up."