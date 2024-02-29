Kanye West has publicly called for Kim Kardashian to remove their children from their "fake school for celebrities".

The 'All Day' rapper - who has previously called for his brood to be educated at his own controversial Donda Academy - claimed

North, 10, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and four-year-old Psalm are at risk of being "used by the system" and alleged he had been "removed" from his kids' lives, putting them at risk of being "manipulated".

He wrote on Instagram: "Kim take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now it’s a fake school for celebrities that are used by ‘the system'(sic)"

He then added in the caption: "At this point everybody knows what “the system” is code word for.

"I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate My two oldest know they daddy is (sic)"

This isn't the first time the 'Heartless' hitmaker has expressed his disdain for his children's school, having previously accused the administration od trying to "indoctrinate them".

He told Tucker Carlson in 2022: “All they do is take all the celebs kids and throw them into this same school."

But Kanye claimed he and Kim had reached a "compromise", whereby the children attended his school for extra-curricular activities.

He said: "Right now we’ve come to a compromise — but I’m not finished because I don’t compromise — but we’ve come to a compromise that my kids come to my school after school and they learn choir.”

But after Psalm questioned why he had to go for choir there, Kanye claimed he was left feeling like he didn't "have a say" in how the children were being raised.

He said: “I sat there with [Psalm] and he came in and said, ‘why do I have to sing? I don’t even go to your school.'

“So imagine a 16-year-old version of that guy, or the 26-year-old version of that guy, where the father doesn’t have a sayso of what the kids are watching, what the kids are wearing, what the kids are eating, or who the kids are hanging out with.”