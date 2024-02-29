Justin and Hailey Bieber attended a late-night church service hours after the model’s dad Stephen Baldwin appealed for prayers for the couple.

The singer, 29, who married Hailey, 27, in 2018, was spotted with his wife looking downcast as they arrived at the Churchome Church in the Saban Theatre, Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday (28.02.24) evening, with Justin trying to cover his face under an oversized sweatshirt’s hood and black scarf.

Before their visit, ‘The Usual Suspects’ star Stephen, 57, sparked concerns among fans for Justin and Hailey when he reposted a message on social media asking the public for prayers for the pair.

His post was a reshare of a now-deleted one from Victor Marx, founder of All Things Possible Ministries, which featured a video of Justin playing the guitar and singing along to ‘I Could Sing of Your Love Forever’ by Delirious? and the Hillsong Worship.

Victor said on top of the clip: “Christians, please when you think of Justin and Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord.”

He added he and his wife Eileen Marx, along with Hailey’s graphic designer mum Kennya Baldwin, 56, “often” pray together for the young couple.

Victor said: “There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn’t want them to draw closer to Jesus.

“So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life in general. So thank you.”

Stephen added no other details to his repost of the message.

Justin and Hailey are both devout Christians and have spoken about how their faith has helped them in life, and credited it for helping them through their first year of marriage.