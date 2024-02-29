Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wants to know who verbally abused his “guardian angel” Rebecca Ferguson.

The wrestler-turned-actor, 51, spoke out in the wake of ‘Dune’ star Rebecca, 40, said during a podcast appearance she once fled a film set in tears after she was “screamed at” by an “absolute idiot” co-star, who she refused to name.

Dwayne, who starred alongside Rebecca in ‘Hercules’, commented under a clip of her interview on the ‘Reign with Josh Smith’ show posted on X: “Hate seeing this but love seeing her stand up to (this muck.)

“Rebecca was my guardian angel sent from heaven on our set, I love that woman.

“I’d like to find out who did this.”

Rebecca said about her on-set trauma: “I remember there was a moment and this human being was being so insecure and angry because this person couldn’t get the scenes out.

“And I think I was so vulnerable and uncomfortable that I got screamed at.

“But because this person was number one on a call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back. And I would cry walking off set.”

Rebecca added the unnamed co-star – who she confirmed was not Tom Cruise, 61, or Hugh Jackman, 55, who she acted alongside in ‘Mission Impossible’ and ‘The Greatest Showman’ respectively – would also ask her questions such as: “You call yourself an actor?” and “This is what I have to work with?” in front of the cast and crew.

Rebecca added: “I stood there just breaking.”

She also opened up about how no senior bosses on the film came to her aid.

But the actress said she ended up standing up for herself a day after the actor’s tirade, and told them: “You get off my set.”

Rebecca added about the face-off: “I remember being so scared. I looked at this person and I said, “You can F– off. I’m gonna work towards a tennis ball. I never want to see you again.”

She said when she asked the director why her co-star’s behaviour had been tolerated they said: “You’re right. I am not taking care of everyone else. I’m trying to fluff this person. Because it's so unstable.”

Rebecca added things calmed down after her confrontations, saying: “It was great from that moment, but it took so long for me to get to that.

“It’s within my last 10 or 12 years and I’ve acted since I was 16.”