Taylor Swift sneaked into her boyfriend’s NFL games long before their relationship went public.

The ‘Bad Blood’ singer is said to have been dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, also 34, since last summer, with the pair going public in September when Taylor was photographed in the stands supporting him at one of his matches.

But the Chiefs defensive coach Dave Merritt, 52, has now revealed Taylor had been secretly checking out Travis’ form long before the snaps emerged.

He said on ‘The Sports Shop With Reese and K-Mac’ podcast: “When she started to come around, it was privately. She was coming into the stadiums without people really knowing until the camera put a big spotlight on it.”

Dave added Taylor not only helped Travis change for the better but also brought about positive changes to the Chiefs as a team.

He said: “She actually affected the team in a positive way. It wasn’t a negative way. Everybody was excited and Travis was happy.

“So when my player, a brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me and so Travis came in there a different man. So, she helped us.”

Former linebacker Dave also said Taylor – who has been targeted by critics for being constantly featured in TV shots of NFL games – was like a “little sister” to the team.

Taylor has told Time magazine she and Travis started dating just after she heard he tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it in the summer of 2023.

She said: “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.

“I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game?

“We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”