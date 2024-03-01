James Gunn has announced a title change for 'Superman: Legacy'.

The 57-year-old filmmaker was "overjoyed" to have started filming on the project, which will kick off a reboot of the DC Universe under the guidance of him and Peter Safran, on Thursday (29.03.24) and used the occasion to reveal the movie will now simply be titled 'Superman'.

Alongside a photo of what appeared to be a close-up of the Superman suit, he wrote on Instagram: “Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday.

“When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film ‘Superman: Legacy.’ By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025.(sic)"

The movie will star David Corenswet as the eponymous superhero, opposite Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the villain Lex Luthor, with Skyler Gisondo, Anthony Carrigan, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillon and Isabela Mercad also part of the cast.

James hosted his first table read of the script last week and Rachel admitted it was "pretty amazing" to hear the words out loud.

She told Variety: “It was pretty amazing. Some of us met for the first time. Some of us got to see each other again. It was amazing to hear the script out loud.

"As with all of these films, there’s a lot of action sequences and things.

"So to hear the pacing of the film and to get to hear these characters occupied by the actors who play them is really fun. It’s also a great group. You can’t ask for more than that when doing something like this.”

The 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' actress couldn't be happier about her casting.

She said: “I have always loved Lois Lane. She’s smart, ambitious and can be funny. She knows she’s the smartest person in the room more often than not.

"When the opportunity came on…I’m such a fan of James Gunn from afar…we’re still finding these characters. We haven’t started shooting yet. You’ll meet the final version of them.”