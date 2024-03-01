Monica Lewinsky has been signed by a major fashion brand as part of a drive to get young people to vote.

The anti-bullying activist, 50, infamous for being at the centre of a 1990s media storm after her affair with then-US President Bill Clinton, 77, was chosen by women’s fashion house Reformation to lead the company’s latest campaign.

Its ‘You’ve Got the Power’ work wear campaign has been launched in partnership with Vote.org and is said to be aimed at reminding people of their voting power ahead of this year’s crunch US elections.

Monica said in a statement on the company’s website: “Voting is using your voice to be heard, and it’s the most defining aspect of democracy.

“If you wanna complain for the next four years, you gotta go out and vote.”

Monica was only 22 when she had a fling with Bill Clinton, with their affair dominating global headlines in the late 1990s after the president initially repeatedly denied their relationship before admitting he had “inappropriate intimate physical contact” with the White House intern.

The Reformation campaign features Monica posing in leather trench coat, as well as a red two-piece outfit, jumpers and office wear.

The company said on its site: “It’s a super important election year and faith in big institutions is pretty low.

“We get it. We don’t wanna be another brand just tell you to vote, so we partnered with experts at Vote.org.”

The company has made a $25,000 donation as part of the campaign to Vote.org – one of the world’s largest organisations working to urge young people to go to the ballots.