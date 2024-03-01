Electronic Arts has cut five percent of its workforce.

The developer - which is behind a number of hit franchises like 'The Sims' and the 'Star Wars' series - has laid off about 670 employees in what has been called a "time of change" for the gaming industry, according to CEO Andrew Wilson.

He said: "In this time of change, we expect these decisions to impact approximately five percent of our workforce. I understand this will create uncertainty and be challenging for many who have worked with such dedication and passion and have made important contributions to our company. While not every team will be impacted, this is the hardest part of these changes, and we have deeply considered every option to try and limit impacts to our teams."

However, the gaming boss is hoping that the redundancies will ultimately lead to "new roles and opportunities" within the corporation.

He added: "Our primary goal is to provide team members with opportunities to find new roles and paths to transition onto other projects. Where that’s not possible, we will support and work with each colleague with the utmost attention, care, and respect