'Mortal Komat' bosses have released a new trailer for season four.

The fighting video game series has now launched a teaser that focuses on the launch of Season 4: The Huntress, an all-new season of content themed around the arrival of Mileena as the main boss in Invasions mode.

The new season features fresh challenges, story elements, boss battles, and over 150 rewards, including character skins – Monster at Heart Mileena, Blazing Hunter Liu Kang, High and Low Hunter Smoke, and First Sight Kenshi – all earnable through Invasions and Kombat League, all of which will be available until April 16.

In a press release, WB Games said: "Peacemaker joins the Mortal Kombat 1 roster today as the latest downloadable content (DLC) character. Based on DC’s Peacemaker series on Max and featuring the voice and likeness of actor John Cena, the new guest fighter is available now via the early access period for Kombat Pack owners, followed by wide availability on March 6. Fans can check out a gameplay breakdown of Peacemaker, upcoming Kameo Fighter Janet Cage (available March 2024), and the upcoming seasonal content on this week’s Kombat Kast"

For prospective players, a Mortal Kombat 1 Free Trial Weekend is set to take place from March 7-10 on PlayStation 5*, Xbox Series X|S**, and PC (Steam).

View and share the Mortal Kombat 1 – Season 4: The Huntress Trailer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D_szIO_rspw.