Kylie Minogue refuses to "snooze" amid her current "wave" of success.

The 55-year-old singer has seen her music's popularity fluctuate over the years and following the huge global success of her most recent album 'Tension' and its lead single 'Padam Padam', she knows she needs to embrace all the opportunities that come her way or she has "no hope".

She told Billboard magazine: "I told someone at my label: It’s happening now. There’s no snoozing.

“I am wildly inspired right now. I’m at a point in my life where I know it’s not eternal. I just want to maximize this brilliant wave.

"If you’re not out paddling for when that wave comes along, you’ve got no hope.”

Last month, Kylie won the Best Pop Dance Recording Grammy and her Las Vegas residency is a hot ticket, and she's excited to be enjoying her biggest success in the US for over 20 years.

She said: “It’s a big win for longevity — let’s put it that way.

“I’ve had this kind of to-and-fro thing with America. I was the ‘Loco-Motion’ girl for a long time, then I was the ‘la-la-la’ girl, and I guess I’m ‘Padam’ now.

"But now that we’ve got streaming, the algorithms will take you to discover more of my music.”

During the COVID-19 lockdown, the 'Can't Get You Outta My Head' hitmaker taught herself various production tools and she admitted it has been "liberating" to be able to take more control in the studio.

She said: “It’s so liberating. I’ve had a lot of uncomfortable moments [in the studio]. No one would have known because I just pretended my way through it. But to have my own mic and do it on my own time? It’s amazing. I could go for hours.

“Maturing as a person and my voice maturing too, add to that these past two years of self-recording — [my process] is becoming more vacuum-sealed, and that’s so pleasing to me.

“And to accept that I don’t have that big voice, but being proud I have my voice, and really owning that? That has again taken a long time. But I can adapt and be many voices, just like my [visual] presentation.

"I’m chameleon-like. That is who I am.”