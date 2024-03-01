Jax Taylor's split from Brittany Cartwright is "not divorce".

The 44-year-old TV star has rubbished suggestions that they're heading for a divorce - even though the duo recently announced that they are "taking time apart".

Jax told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "We’re together. We’re living in our home right now."

Brittany, 35, previously revealed that she and her husband had been living under separate roofs after they split.

However, Jax suggested that their dynamic has changed again since then.

The TV star - who married Brittany in 2019 - said: "She was in a house for a while, but yeah, she’s back now."

Jax explained that the celebrity duo are now trying to figure out their "next steps".

He said: "It’s not evil or nastiness. It’s just two people that, you know, are hitting a ten-year mark in their marriage."

Jax and Brittany are also determined to do what's best for their two-year-old son, Cruz.

Jax shared: "We’re just spending some time apart and just trying to re-assess, you know, our situation.

"We have a child involved and we just wanna do what’s best for our kid."

By contrast, Brittany recently explained that she and her husband were "taking time apart".

The reality star also revealed that she needed some space for the "sake of [her] mental health".

She said on the 'When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany' podcast: "On my last [show], I alluded to how many marriages go through rocky times.

"Yes, marriages in general are very hard, and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart, and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."