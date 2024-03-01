Fifth Harmony are reportedly in talks to reunite.

The chart-topping girl group - which starred Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Camila Cabello - announced that they were going on an indefinite hiatus in March 2018, but they've recently held talks about a possible reunion.

Camila, 26, actually quit Fifth Harmony in late 2016, and has subsequently enjoyed significant success as a solo artist.

However, the brunette beauty has held conversations with her former bandmates about a possible reunion, according to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column.

The band have expressed interest in a comeback after a number of their hit singles were recently revived on TikTok. An insider has suggested they could soon reunite to record a new song for their fans.

Despite this, the band members won't allow their potential reunion to interfere with their solo projects.

Camila is currently preparing to release her fourth studio album, while Normani is poised to release 'Dopamine' - her long-awaited debut album - later this year.

Fifth Harmony announced their hiatus via a statement posted on social media in 2018.

The group said at the time: "Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we've realized just how far we've come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever. We've really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can't begin to express our gratitude to y'all for coming along with us on this wild ride!

"After six years gong hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors.

"We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals. In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family. (sic)"