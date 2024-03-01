Kate Hudson keeps an "archive" of her red carpet outfits.

The 44-year-old actress - who is the daughter of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson - has revealed that she keeps hold of her most iconic outfits from red carpet events.

She told PEOPLE: "I save them all. I have a very extensive archive at this point. Not all of them I've gotten to keep over the years, but the ones that I [can], and the ones that are custom and all that, I hold onto them."

Kate loves to reminisce about her eye-catching outfits.

The Hollywood star said: "They're also moments in your life, depending on what projects you're working on or what you're promoting, that are really a piece of my personal history.

"So holding onto them is sort of a retrospective of the art that I've created throughout the years, and is really interesting to look back on."

Kate's outfits actually carry a sentimental meaning, too.

The blonde beauty said: "I really see them as art pieces, fashion. I really do."

Kate takes a hands-on approach to what she wears. And although she's never been shy of taking risks with her sense of style, Kate doesn't have any regrets about some of the bold fashion choices she's made at times.

The 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' star explained: "I love fashion, and anything that I've ever worn is always coming from a creative place for me.

"I never look back and regret those decisions.

"I think there are things that other people might have thought weren't their favourite, but for me, I've always worn, and choose to wear, what makes me feel good and how I love to express myself."