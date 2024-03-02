Kacey Musgraves believes country music has a "timeless" quality.

The genre has recently witnessed an upturn in interest after Beyonce released two new country songs - 'Texas Hold ’Em' and '16 Carriages' - but Kasey insists that her love for the genre is deep-rooted and will never wane, regardless of whether it's "popular" or not.

Kasey, 35, told The Cut: "It’s just funny because country music has been such a massive part of my life since I can remember. I literally grew up wearing rhinestones in fringe and cowboy hats and cowboy boots. It was my life."

Kasey also feels at "home" in the country space, suggesting she doesn't wish to venture into other genres of music.

She said: "Country feels like home to me.

"It may come and go trend-wise in other genres, but there’s always something really timeless to me about it, whether it’s popular in pop music or not."

Despite this, Kasey is happy to welcome other artists to the country scene.

She explained: "It doesn’t affect what I’m doing. It doesn’t affect me. I’ve always been just doing my own thing. It’s just fun to watch."

Meanwhile, Lainey Wilson recently claimed that country music has become "cool" once again.

The 31-year-old singer believes country music is on the rise and she's thrilled that Beyonce has decided to follow the trend by releasing her own country album.

Lainey told 'Extra': "It's really exciting to see how the country genre is growing so much.

"It's not just that, it's honestly the Western way of life. I feel like everybody wants to feel at home, everybody wants to feel grounded.

"When you get on the back of a horse or when you're out with your feet in the dirt or when you're listening to a country song, the truth is you feel at home."