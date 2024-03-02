Kacey Musgraves doesn't regret "living and loving" following her split from Cole Schafer.

The 35-year-old singer/songwriter - who divorced Ruston Kelly in 2020 - insisted that she doesn't want to hesitate in a relationship and when she is in love, she is "all in".

Speaking about her split from Cole after over two years of dating, she told The Cut: "I don’t regret living and loving as hard as I do. Whenever I’m in a relationship, I’m all in. I think that hesitancy breeds hesitancy and if you go in with something with one foot, it’s going to fail.

"After divorce, it’s like on one hand I do want to self-protect, but at the same time, if your heart is feeling open, I think you have to just show up for it. I’m still trying to figure out the balance of that."

Kacey and Cole, 30, were first romantically linked in June 2021 when they were photographed hanging out, and a few days later they made their relationship Instagram official.

At the time, the poet shared a polaroid of himself and Kacey and wrote on Instagram: “I’m trying like hell not to write about her.”

Meanwhile, the 'Space Cowboy' singer previously admitted one of the things she liked when she first met Cole was that he had no idea about her fame.

She told the New York Times newspaper in August 2021: “He did not know who I was, which I loved.

“A handful of grown men come out, and they’re sweating trying to keep up with you on the sidewalk. It feels very predatory.”

After Kacey played New York's Madison Square Garden in February 2022, Cole hailed her as the "most naturally gifted" human he'd ever met.

He gushed on Instagram: “She’s the most naturally gifted human I’ve been around. I’ve read about artists vomiting in dimly lit bathroom stalls prior to pulling themselves on stage.

"And, while I think there is something strangely romantic about this kind of torture, Kace just sort of floats around backstage like a butterfly that can’t make up its mind where it wants to land …

"But, besides being the most naturally gifted human I’ve ever been around, what impresses me most about her, is that she’s the same human when she’s talking to my mother, my father, my grandfather, my brothers or my best friend Jack, as she is when she’s talking to an arena filled with 15,000 people.”

The pair split in November 2023.