Iris Apfel has died at the age of 102.

The fashion icon passed away at her home in Palm Beach, Florida on Friday (01.03.24).

A brief message was posted on her Instagram account, which read: "Iris Barrel Apfel August 29, 1921 - March 1, 2024."

Stu Loeser, a spokesman for her estate, also confirmed her death to the New York Times.

Iris was known for her eclectic personal style and released collections with the Home Shopping Network and H M.

She released a clothing collection with H M and a beauty collection with Ciáte London, in 2022, one year after turning 100 and said her aim was to "bring some fun to life".

She explained to PEOPLE: "The world can be a grey place, so colours, patterns and textures are a way to bring some fun to life. Same with makeup — I want my lipsticks to be as bright and bold as possible."

Before becoming a fashion icon, Iris pent her early years as an interior designer and textile expert.

She and husband Carl Apfel started the textile company Old World Weavers, in 1947.

They worked with clients including Greta Garbo, Estée Lauder and Marjorie Merriweather Post.

They also did White House restorations for nine US presidents.

Carl died in 2015 at age 100, and Irish told PEOPLE: "We had done everything together and I was devastated."

In 2022, Iris explained why she continued to work, telling PEOPLE: "Oh, I love to work. It's fun because I enjoy it. … I think retiring at any age is a fate worse than death. Just because a number comes up doesn't mean you have to stop."