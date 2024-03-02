Heidi Klum wanted to make sure she was not going to embarrass her children before releasing music.

The 50-year-old German-American supermodel - who has 19-year-old model daughter Leni with her businessman ex Flavio Briatore, 73, and Lou, 14, Johan, 17, and Henry, 18, with musician Seal, 60, who adopted Leni in 2009 - released a remake of Corey Hart's 1983 hit 'Sunglasses at Night' produced by Tiësto last month, which follows 2022's 'Chai Tea With Heidi' with rap legend Snoop Dogg, and she wanted to make sure her kids were OK with it first.

She told Best UK magazine: "Well, they're teenagers, so they all know Snoop Dogg and they think he's pretty cool.

Whether that makes me pretty cool, I don't know. I hope so.

I did actually check a while back to make sure I wasn't embarrassing them because I would never want to do that.

They're all good with it."

The 'America's Got Talent' judge confessed she has a "really annoying voice", but the producer worked his magic.

She said: "It's so funny because I have a really annoying voice. It's like really high and super-fast. So when I was doing this I was like, 'OK, I'm going to get my sexy voice on!' That's what you do when you don't have a great voice. You also need a really good producer to tweak your thing and make you sound so much better. It was fun."

Elsewhere, Heidi admitted she would be open to a return to the catwalk.

She said: "I don't know, maybe.

"I have actually been asked but I was too busy doing everything else I do now.

"I do AGT right after doing Germany's Next Topmodel for three months, so I am filming almost all the time.

"But never say never!"