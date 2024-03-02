Lenny Kravitz has paid tribute to late fashion icon Iris Apfel.

The 102-year-old fashionista passed away at her home in Palm Beach, Florida on Friday (01.03.24) and Lenny took to Instagram to remember the late star.

He wrote: "You mastered the art of living. Thank you for your energy and inspiration."

Maria Shriver wrote: "Wow! What a truly remarkable life #IrisApfel lived. She truly did it all: She was a businesswoman, she was a fashion model, she was a fashion icon, she was a college professor, she was a star of a documentary, she was a Barbie doll! Iris is truly proof that age is just a number."

'Ted Lasso' star Hannah Waddingham said: "Ohhhhhh. Goodnight and God bless Ma'am. What joy and endless style you brought to so many."

Other tributes came from designer Jenna Lyons, who said: "Thank you for sharing your beautiful life" and model Tess Holliday who added: "Rest in power! 'Thank you for living your life so beautifully inspiring so many of us to live boldly."

Iris achieved world wide fame in 2005 when the Metropolitan Museum of Art held an exhibition focusing on her fashion sense titled Rara Avis (Rare Bird).

She went on to release collections with the Home Shopping Network and in 2022 she designed a clothing collection for H and M and a beauty collection for Ciáte London.

Before becoming a fashion icon, Iris pent her early years as an interior designer and textile expert.

She and husband Carl Apfel started the textile company Old World Weavers, in 1947.

They worked with clients including Greta Garbo, Estée Lauder and Marjorie Merriweather Post.

They also did White House restorations for nine US presidents.

Carl died in 2015 at age 100, and Irish told PEOPLE: "We had done everything together and I was devastated."

A brief message announcing her death was posted on her Instagram account, which read: "Iris Barrel Apfel August 29, 1921 - March 1, 2024."

Stu Loeser, a spokesman for her estate, also confirmed her death to the New York Times.