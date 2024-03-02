Taylor Swift has already written love songs about Travis Kelce.

The singer and the NFL star, both 34, have been dating since last summer and Travis has already provided inspiration for Taylor's music.

A source told Us Weekly: "Taylor has already written songs about Travis. She’s written at least two songs. They have to do with their love story and falling in love with him.”

However, Taylor has no plans to release the songs for now.

The insider said: "She likely won’t share them with anyone. They’re very special. Songs are like poetry to her. Just like most people journal, Taylor writes lyrics. Her relationship with Travis has inspired her."

Taylor and Travis were secretly dating for a few months before making their public debut at one of his Kansas City Chiefs games last September.

Since then, she has publicly supported him at a number of games, while he travelled to South America and Australia to cheer her on during her 'Eras' world tour.

Meanwhile, Chiefs defensive coach Dave Merritt, 52, recently said that Taylor not only helped Travis change for the better but also brought about positive changes to the Chiefs as a team.

Speaking on ‘The Sports Shop With Reese and K-Mac’ podcast, he said: “She actually affected the team in a positive way. It wasn’t a negative way. Everybody was excited and Travis was happy.

“So when my player, a brother, is happy beside me, that helps me and that encourages me and so Travis came in there a different man. So, she helped us.”

Former linebacker Dave also said Taylor – who has been targeted by critics for being constantly featured in TV shots of NFL games – was like a “little sister” to the team.

Taylor has told Time magazine she and Travis started dating just after she heard he tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it in the summer of 2023.

She said: “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.

“I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game?

“We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”