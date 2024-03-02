Kate Hudson's debut album will be "very personal".

The 44-year-old actress has been writing songs for the upcoming record and promised that the project will be "very authentic to me".

She told PEOPLE: "It's really fun. I'm really enjoying it. The writing process was the most important and cathartic for me."

"I wrote the songs, so they're very personal, and each one is a different kind of expression of myself. Every [song] will feel different, but obviously, I think, very authentic to me."

Kate - who found fame as "Band-Aid" Penny Lane in the movie 'Almost Famous' - previously revealed that the COVID-19 helped her to move forward with plans for a music career.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show' with Jimmy Fallon, she said: "You know, I had this thing [during] COVID ... Every time you're doing interviews, people are like, 'Do you have any regrets?' I go, 'I'm early 40s... not yet.' But during COVID, I was like, 'You know, what am I doing?'"

Kate released her debut single, co-written with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa and Linda Perry, in January.

Speaking about the track 'Talk About Love', she said: "You only have one first single,” . And I wanted it to be something delicious and sexy and all the things that I believe in.

“I wanted it to be open and seeking, searching to find something powerful. But I also wanted the music to be the rock, the pop, the dance music and even a bit of the alternative records I love.

"It was a lot to put into one song, but thankfully, I had some wonderful people working with me. And so, here we are!”