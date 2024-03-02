Natasha Bedingfield says her mother tipped RAYE for success years ago.

RAYE, 26, has been nominated for a record-breaking seven BRIT Awards at Saturday's (02.03.24) ceremony at London's O2 and Natasha revealed her mother Molly - who founded Global Angels, an international children's charity - has been telling her about the star "for years".

Speaking to red carpet hosts Layton Williams and Harriet Rose, she said: "My mum is friends with RAYE and has known her since she was really young. She's been telling me about her for years. She has helped her with her charity. It's so exciting that she's been nominated for so many awards."

RAYE has been shortlisted in several categories, including two separate nods in the Song of the Year category for 'Prada' and 'Escapism'.

The 'Worth It' hitmaker is also up for RnB Act, Best New Artist, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for her acclaimed record 'My 21st Century Blues'.

RAYE – who released the album after splitting with Polydor Records in 2021 - said: "The only way I can describe it is a miracle.

"I was down and out 18 months ago but now I am nominated for seven BRIT Awards."

Natasha also revealed she was excited to see Global Icon winner Kylie Minogue perform at the ceremony and said: "'Can't Get You Out Of My Head' is the one. Kylie really is a national treasure and I'm so happy that she's getting awarded."

Also on the red carpet, Dance Act nominee Becky Hill, 30, spilled the beans on Kylie's top secret finale performance, revealing that the singer is set to perform a seven-minute medley.

She said: "Kylie's doing a seven-minute medley. I can't wait. I love 'Out Of My Head' and the iconic video. I was such a baby when that was released and I wanted to be like Kylie."

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard will be broadcast exclusively from 8.30pm on Saturday on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.