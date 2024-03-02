RAYE said her BRIT Award nominations are "too much".

The 26-year-old singer / songwriter has been shortlisted in several categories, including two separate nods in the Song of the Year category for 'Prada' and 'Escapism'.

The 'Worth It' hitmaker is also up for RnB Act, Best New Artist, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for her acclaimed record 'My 21st Century Blues'.

And, RAYE also won Songwriter of the Year, which was announced ahead of the live ceremony.

Speaking on the red carpet before the ceremony at London's O2 on Saturday (02.03.24), RAYE admitted she was struggling to take it all in.

She told red carpet hosts Layton Williams and DJ Harriet Rose: "It's a joke. I was trying and hustling for years. It's too much. My main thing tonight is that I have to enjoy it. Otherwise what is the point.

"It's really hard to process things in real time."

When asked if she had any message for her fans, RAYE - who released 'My 21st Century Blues' after splitting with Polydor Records in 2021 - said: "It's cheesy but don't give up. Don't give up on your dreams."

Meanwhile, RAYE also revealed she was excited to see Kylie Minogue close the show and added that the Global Icon winner had RSVP'd for her after party.

She said: "I am so excited to see Kylie. Absolutely deserving of Global Icon. She's been so lovely and supportive. She did an interview and said some really nice things about me. I've never met her but she's coming to my afterparty, she put her name on the guest list."

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard will be broadcast exclusively from 8.30pm on Saturday (02.03.24) on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.