Alyssa Milano has paid tribute to "legend" Iris Apfel following her death at the age of 102.

Fashion icon Iris passed away at her home in Palm Beach, Florida on Friday (01.03.24) and friends and famous fans took to Instagram to pay tribute to her.

Alyssa wrote on Instagram: "Rest in Peace, Iris. I had the honor of working with Iris Apfel when I hosted Project Runway All Stars. She did her own alterations the night before on an archival piece of @imisaacmizrahi from the 90s that he had gifted her back then.

“She also did her own hair and make up for this episode. What a legend."

Designer Donna Karan, who celebrated Apfel's 102nd birthday with her in August, wrote on Instagram: "@iris.apfel had a passion for fashion like no other person. If I’d have to name who the best dressed woman in the world is, it would be Iris. From head to toe with color, jewelry, and the most beautiful little details, no one understood style like she did.

"She inspired me to do color and more color instead of my usual black and white. The love that surrounded her will be with her forever and ever. I’m so grateful to have known Iris and her wisdom that she shared with us. This isn’t a goodbye, it is a see you later. You’ll always be in my heart Iris with beautiful memories and I can’t thank you enough for that."

Maria Shriver wrote on X: "Wow! What a truly remarkable life #IrisApfel lived..

“She truly did it all: she was a businesswoman, she was a fashion model, she was a fashion icon, she was a college professor, she was a star of a documentary, she was a Barbie doll! Iris is truly proof that age is just a number, and that we only have one life, so we all need to get living.

"She passed away today at 102, and in fact she still had unfinished business — a book about her life and the important moments called 'Colorful' coming out in August. Colorful, indeed! Thank you for the inspiration, Iris!."

Designer Vera Wang wrote on Instagram: “Forever an inspiration. RIP. IRIS…..", while Viola Davis added: “Godspeed.”

Iris achieved world wide fame in 2005 when the Metropolitan Museum of Art held an exhibition focusing on her fashion sense titled Rara Avis (Rare Bird).

She went on to release collections with the Home Shopping Network and in 2022 she designed a clothing collection for H and M and a beauty collection for Ciáte London.

Before becoming a fashion icon, Iris pent her early years as an interior designer and textile expert.

She and husband Carl Apfel started the textile company Old World Weavers, in 1947.

They worked with clients including Greta Garbo, Estée Lauder and Marjorie Merriweather Post.

They also did White House restorations for nine US presidents.

Carl died in 2015 at age 100, and Irish told PEOPLE: "We had done everything together and I was devastated."