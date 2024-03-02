RAYE broke down in tears upon winning Song of the Year at the BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard.

The 26-year-old pop star became visibly emotional when she picked up the first award of the night for her track 'Escapism', which featured 070 Shake and became the biggest-selling single by a female artist in 2023.

Speaking live on stage at the O2 Arena on (02.03.24), she said: "What? Thank you, God, like, wow! I'm shaking...I didn't...I don't really know what to say but thank you to my team. I've always dreamed of saying that...thank you to my team. Thank you to my distribution company who are called Human Resources, a small little imprint in America. No one else would take my songs but, Jay, thank you for believing in my music"

The 'Prada' hitmaker - who has been nominated for a record-breaking seven BRIT Awards at the country's biggest night in music - fought off competition from the likes of Ed Sheeran hit 'Eyes Closed' , 'Wish You the Best' by Lewis Capaldi and Dua Lipa's megahit 'Dance the Night' from 'Barbie'.

Just moments before RAYE collected her award, Dua took to the stage to open the show with a performance of her brand-new single 'Training Season'.

The 28-year-old pop star donned an all-leather outfit made up of a jacket, hot pants and thigh-high boots for the heavily choreographed performance, which came just weeks after the premiered the track at the Grammys in the US.

The opening performance was quickly lauded by hosts Maya Jama and Kemp.

'Love Island' host Maya described the number as the "hottest thing [she] had ever seen", whilst Roman said it was "so fantastic" and Clara Amfo teased that it would be followed by performances from the likes of Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding and Kylie Minogue.