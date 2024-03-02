RAYE has been named Best New Artist at the BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard.

The 26-year-old singer had been received a record total of seven nods at Britain's biggest night in music and had already collected the Song of the Year and Best R'n'B Act when she was named best newcomer but explained that despite the name of the accolade, she has actually been working in the business for a decade.

Speaking live on stage, she said: "What is actually happening right now? I just don't understand. I have to thank my mum and my dad who are also part of my team, and my grandma. Yes grandma! I, in ways, do feel like a new artist but I released my first song when I was 15 years old, I released a mixtape called 'Welcome to the Winter'. Don't go and listen to it - it's not that good! But I do feel like a new artist. The artist I was three years ago would not believe the sights she is seeing today and I'm in control. I'm my own boss now. "

The 'Escapism' hitmaker had fought off competition from Mahalia, Olivia Dean, PinkPantheress and Yussef Dayes for the coveted accolade.

Radio host Clara Amfo is one of the presenters of the annual awards ceremony and quickly rushed over to RAYE when she won the award as she recalled being the first DJ to play her live on air all those years ago.

She said: "When we first met in 2014, I was delighted to play you on the radio for the first time. From 10 years, it just shows that you there is no such thing as an overnight success. You have grafted, you have worked and you fully deserve this. Three for free, babe. BRIT Awards are like buses. You wait for one and three all come along!"

Meanwhile, 'Saturn' hitmaker SZA had beaten Asake, Burna Boy, Caroline Polachek, CMAT, Kylie Minogue, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift to be given the BRIT Award for International Artist of the Year.

The US-born rap star couldn't make it to the ceremony in person but recorded a video message ahead of time and teased that she would be back in the UK "very soon".

She said: "Thank you BRITs, so much for this award. I'm so grateful for this honour, thank you for loving my music. I will always give y'all the best of me and I'll see you really soon, so, thank you."