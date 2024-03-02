Calvin Harris was named Best Dance Act at the BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard.

The 40-year-old DJ scooped the coveted accolade at the annual awards ceremony on Saturday (02.03.24) and was quick to thank fellow star Ellie, Goulding, 37, after she collaborated with him on his megahit track 'Miracle' and dedicated the gong to a classic album from 1996.

Speaking live on stage at London's O2 Arena, he said: "Wow. Wow, thank you. First and foremost I want to dedicate this award to Danny Rampling's 'Love Groove Dance Party' and I want to thank Ellie Goulding - wherever she is. Ellie, I wouldn't be on this stage if it wasn't for you and I couldn't have done it with anyone else in this room."

Calvin had been up against Barry Can't Swim, Fred Again, Romy and Becky Hill for the award, and with his win stopped the 'My Heart Goes' hitmaker from scoring what would have been a hat-trick in the category having won the award for two years in a row.

The 'Love Me Like You Do' songstress was spotted looking emotional as the camera panned towards her table as she applauded and cheered for Calvin.

Just moments later, Casisdead beat off competition from Central C, Dave J Hus and Little Simz to be scoop up the award for Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act.

The rap and grime MC, 37, released his smash hit debut 'Famous Last Words' in 2023 and joked that he didn't want to "p*** anyone off" by taking up too much time in his speech so promised he would acknowledge all those involved when he got off stage.

He said: "This is well funny. Look man, there's so many people involved in this record. There ain't enough time to thank everybody because I know you don't wanna get p**** off so I'll thank you all personally later."

Following those two wins, Jungle - who earlier in the evening had scooped the award for Group of the Year - put on a performance of their track 'Back on '74'.